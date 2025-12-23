Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Applied Materials Stock In The Last 10 Years

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.73%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $13,683.68 today based on a price of $259.99 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 10 Years

