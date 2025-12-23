December 23, 2025 3:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In First Majestic Silver Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.75%. Currently, First Majestic Silver has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In AG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,184.87 today based on a price of $17.88 for AG at the time of writing.

First Majestic Silver's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AG Logo
AGFirst Majestic Silver Corp
$17.36-0.91%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved