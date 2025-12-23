Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.51%. Currently, Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In MAGS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MAGS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,147.28 today based on a price of $67.94 for MAGS at the time of writing.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

