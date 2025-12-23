$100 Invested In ProShares Ultra Semiconductors 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSE:USD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 26.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.12%. Currently, ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion.

Buying $100 In USD: If an investor had bought $100 of USD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $12,734.52 today based on a price of $52.49 for USD at the time of writing.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

