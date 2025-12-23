$1000 Invested In VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSE:NLR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.56%. Currently, VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In NLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of NLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,654.41 today based on a price of $129.53 for NLR at the time of writing.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

