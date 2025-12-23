December 23, 2025 10:31 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Applied Optoelectronics Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.9%. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion.

Buying $100 In AAOI: If an investor had bought $100 of AAOI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $463.58 today based on a price of $41.40 for AAOI at the time of writing.

Applied Optoelectronics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

