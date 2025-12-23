December 23, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In D.R. Horton 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.1%. Currently, D.R. Horton has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In DHI: If an investor had bought $1000 of DHI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $12,247.03 today based on a price of $146.15 for DHI at the time of writing.

D.R. Horton's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

