Vice President Of Powell Industries Sold $995K In Stock

On December 22, a recent SEC filing unveiled that William Marshall Mauney, Jr., Vice President at Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $995,190.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Powell Industries's shares are currently trading at $336.94, experiencing a up of 0.12%.

Discovering Powell Industries: A Closer Look

Powell Industries Inc is a United States-based company that develops, designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for electrical energy distribution, control, and monitoring. The company's principal products comprise integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, and so on. These products are applied in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light-rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States, and the rest from Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Financial Insights: Powell Industries

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Powell Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.33% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 31.39% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Powell Industries's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 4.26.

Debt Management: Powell Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 22.65 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Powell Industries's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.71 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Powell Industries's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.97 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

