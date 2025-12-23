Insider Selling: Carlyle Group Inc Unloads $554.95M Of Medline Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on December 22, Carlyle Group Inc, 10% Owner at Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Inc opted to sell 19,136,333 shares of Medline, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $554,953,657.

At Tuesday morning, Medline shares are up by 1.0%, trading at $42.6.

Unveiling the Story Behind Medline

Medline Inc provides medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions for various healthcare settings. Its offerings include med-surg products, including surgical and procedural kits, gloves and protective apparel, urological and incontinence care, wound care, and consumable lab and diagnostics products. It serves hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices, and post-acute care facilities, supporting patient care needs. The company operates in two segments: Medline Brand and Supply Chain Solutions. The company's revenues are generated principally from the sale of its surgical products.

Financial Milestones: Medline's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Medline's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.38% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 26.35% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Medline exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.176184.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 131.1, Medline faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Medline's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 60.89 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.81 , Medline's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Medline's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 15.26, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

