President & CEO At Idaho Strategic Resources Sells $1.30M Of Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on December 23, by John Swallow, President & CEO at Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Swallow sold 30,000 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources. The total transaction value is $1,303,200.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Idaho Strategic Resources shares are trading at $46.42, showing a up of 2.64%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc is a vertically integrated, operating junior mining company. It produces gold at the Golden Chest Mine. In addition to gold and gold production, the company maintains a strategic and domestic presence in the Critical Minerals sector and is focused on advancing its officially recognized Lemhi Pass, Diamond Creek, and Roberts Rare Earth Element projects in central Idaho.

Idaho Strategic Resources's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Idaho Strategic Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 80.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 63.6% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Idaho Strategic Resources's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.2.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Idaho Strategic Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 61.96 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 18.07 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 54.86, Idaho Strategic Resources demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

