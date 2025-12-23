Noteworthy Insider Activity: Eugene David Maher Invests $184K In Acushnet Holdings Stock

A significant insider buy by Eugene David Maher, President and CEO at Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), was executed on December 23, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Maher bought 2,234 shares of Acushnet Holdings, amounting to a total of $184,269.

Acushnet Holdings shares are trading down 0.56% at $81.5 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

Acushnet Holdings: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Acushnet Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 48.52% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Acushnet Holdings's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.81.

Debt Management: Acushnet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.06. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Acushnet Holdings's P/E ratio of 22.21 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.98 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Acushnet Holdings's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Acushnet Holdings's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 15.25, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

