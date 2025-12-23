In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Broadcom Background

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It has a significant position in custom AI chips to train and run inference for large language models. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Broadcom Inc 71.58 19.91 25.94 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% NVIDIA Corp 45.47 37.55 24.13 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.52 9.60 13.21 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 112.54 5.76 10.96 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 26.29 5.29 7.38 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% Qualcomm Inc 34.77 8.80 4.35 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 606.17 1.63 3 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 32.57 9.77 9.48 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.49 3.99 12.43 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 145.24 16.23 27.37 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 29.86 5.12 9.45 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 28.30 5.74 4.84 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.25 12.69 17.10 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 31.23 3.33 1.70 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 21.84 3.39 6.06 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 129.26 21.06 35.97 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% ON Semiconductor Corp 77.22 2.87 3.81 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% STMicroelectronics NV 44.72 1.29 2.05 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% United Microelectronics Corp 15.17 1.79 2.69 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 68.41 4.66 8.86 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 382.55 14.82 21.36 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 45.36 7.96 15.27 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 94.87 8.73 11.5 5.33% $39.22 $33.93 33.38%

After examining Broadcom, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 71.58 significantly below the industry average by 0.75x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 19.91 , which is 2.28x the industry average, Broadcom might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.94 , which is 2.26x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.02% is 5.69% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $9.86 Billion is 0.25x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $12.25 Billion , which indicates 0.36x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 28.18% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 33.38%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Broadcom in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Broadcom is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8.

Key Takeaways

For Broadcom, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, Broadcom outperforms peers, reflecting efficient use of shareholder equity. However, the low EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate potential challenges in generating profits and revenue compared to industry peers.

