Performance Comparison: Tesla And Competitors In Automobiles Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in relation to its major competitors in the Automobiles industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 337.06 20.33 18.01 1.75% $3.66 $5.05 11.57% Toyota Motor Corp 9.79 1.20 0.92 2.54% $1824.36 $1968.84 8.15% General Motors Co 15.85 1.17 0.44 1.95% $5.74 $3.11 -0.34% Ferrari NV 35.74 15.06 8.09 10.42% $0.67 $0.88 7.4% Ford Motor Co 11.50 1.13 0.29 5.29% $3.67 $4.3 9.39% Li Auto Inc 15.69 1.67 0.89 -0.86% $-0.71 $4.47 -36.17% Thor Industries Inc 20.08 1.30 0.58 0.5% $0.11 $0.32 11.5% Winnebago Industries Inc 33.15 0.97 0.42 0.45% $0.03 $0.09 12.32% Workhorse Group Inc 0.07 1.53 0.36 -28.77% $-0.01 $-0.01 -4.97% Average 17.73 3.0 1.5 -1.06% $229.23 $247.75 0.91%

When analyzing Tesla, the following trends become evident:

At 337.06 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 19.01x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 20.33 which exceeds the industry average by 6.78x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 18.01 , which is 12.01x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.75% is 2.81% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.66 Billion , which is 0.02x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $5.05 Billion is 0.02x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 11.57%, outperforming the industry average of 0.91%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Tesla in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Tesla demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating the stock may be overvalued. However, Tesla's high ROE suggests strong profitability relative to its peers. The low EBITDA and gross profit numbers may raise concerns about operational efficiency. On the other hand, the high revenue growth rate reflects a positive outlook for the company's future performance in the Automobiles industry.

