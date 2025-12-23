Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSE:UPRO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.59%. Currently, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In UPRO: If an investor had bought $1000 of UPRO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,124.09 today based on a price of $118.47 for UPRO at the time of writing.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.