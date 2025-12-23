December 23, 2025 9:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In iShares Gold Trust Shares 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
iShares Gold Trust Shares (NYSE:IAU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.63%. Currently, iShares Gold Trust Shares has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion.

Buying $100 In IAU: If an investor had bought $100 of IAU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $234.97 today based on a price of $83.98 for IAU at the time of writing.

iShares Gold Trust Shares's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

