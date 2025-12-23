Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Alcoa 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.29%. Currently, Alcoa has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In AA: If an investor had bought $1000 of AA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,415.47 today based on a price of $53.94 for AA at the time of writing.

Alcoa's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

