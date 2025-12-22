December 22, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSE:MGK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.28%. Currently, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion.

Buying $100 In MGK: If an investor had bought $100 of MGK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $206.11 today based on a price of $415.10 for MGK at the time of writing.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

