If You Invested $1000 In Lululemon Athletica Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.03%. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In LULU: If an investor had bought $1000 of LULU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,994.17 today based on a price of $212.00 for LULU at the time of writing.

Lululemon Athletica's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

