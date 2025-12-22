December 22, 2025 5:33 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Blackstone 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.84%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion.

Buying $100 In BX: If an investor had bought $100 of BX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $512.43 today based on a price of $155.83 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

