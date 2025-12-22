December 22, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In ServiceNow 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.42%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In NOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of NOW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,016.00 today based on a price of $157.00 for NOW at the time of writing.

ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

