$100 Invested In Coeur Mining 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.41%. Currently, Coeur Mining has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion.

Buying $100 In CDE: If an investor had bought $100 of CDE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $767.89 today based on a price of $18.89 for CDE at the time of writing.

Coeur Mining's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

