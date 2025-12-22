$1000 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.03%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In JCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of JCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,607.12 today based on a price of $119.75 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.