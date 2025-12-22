December 22, 2025 3:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Bloom Energy Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.59%. Currently, Bloom Energy has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion.

Buying $100 In BE: If an investor had bought $100 of BE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $300.28 today based on a price of $94.00 for BE at the time of writing.

Bloom Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

