December 22, 2025

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Shopify Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 39.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 52.41%. Currently, Shopify has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHOP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $68,546.70 today based on a price of $170.27 for SHOP at the time of writing.

Shopify's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

