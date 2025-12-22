If You Invested $1000 In iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.28%. Currently, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In ITA: If an investor had bought $1000 of ITA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,403.22 today based on a price of $218.21 for ITA at the time of writing.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.