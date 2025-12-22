December 22, 2025 11:16 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.68%. Currently, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion.

Buying $100 In QQQM: If an investor had bought $100 of QQQM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.39 today based on a price of $255.84 for QQQM at the time of writing.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

QQQM Logo
QQQMInvesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
$254.830.41%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved