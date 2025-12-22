Here's How Much $100 Invested In iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund (NYSE:IWF) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.16%. Currently, iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion.

Buying $100 In IWF: If an investor had bought $100 of IWF stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $830.53 today based on a price of $475.90 for IWF at the time of writing.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

