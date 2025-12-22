If You Invested $100 In Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE:VOOG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.48%. Currently, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion.

Buying $100 In VOOG: If an investor had bought $100 of VOOG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $427.14 today based on a price of $445.68 for VOOG at the time of writing.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

