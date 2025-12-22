Exploring The Competitive Space: Palantir Technologies Versus Industry Peers In Software

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Palantir Technologies Background

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Palantir Technologies Inc 445.86 69.94 125.67 7.6% $0.4 $0.97 62.79% SAP SE 34.51 5.66 6.71 4.78% $3.38 $6.67 7.15% Salesforce Inc 34.70 4.06 6.22 3.44% $3.3 $8.0 8.63% AppLovin Corp 85.07 165.40 39.30 63.27% $1.11 $1.23 68.23% Intuit Inc 46.11 9.67 9.76 2.29% $0.83 $3.0 18.34% Adobe Inc 21.31 12.82 6.39 15.87% $2.46 $5.35 3.44% Synopsys Inc 57.46 3.12 10.89 1.6% $0.45 $1.36 29.61% Cadence Design Systems Inc 81.16 16.49 16.53 5.63% $0.48 $1.16 10.15% Autodesk Inc 58.27 21.99 9.39 12.23% $0.53 $1.69 18.03% Workday Inc 92.25 6.48 6.39 2.79% $0.45 $1.84 12.59% Datadog Inc 452.87 14.31 15.83 1.02% $0.05 $0.71 28.35% Roper Technologies Inc 30.65 2.40 6.24 2.01% $0.82 $1.4 14.33% Strategy Inc 6.77 0.91 98.39 5.3% $3.89 $0.09 10.87% Zoom Communications Inc 17.47 2.86 5.81 6.72% $0.34 $0.96 4.44% PTC Inc 29.30 5.56 7.86 9.48% $0.48 $0.78 42.65% Tyler Technologies Inc 63.69 5.47 8.73 2.33% $0.15 $0.28 9.67% Guidewire Software Inc 188.60 11.08 13.52 2.09% $0.03 $0.21 26.53% Docusign Inc 48.94 7.07 4.67 4.22% $0.13 $0.65 8.42% Average 79.36 17.37 16.04 8.53% $1.11 $2.08 18.91%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Palantir Technologies, the following trends become evident:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 445.86 , is 5.62x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

With a Price to Book ratio of 69.94 , which is 4.03x the industry average, Palantir Technologies might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 125.67 , which is 7.83x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.6% , which is 0.93% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $400 Million , which is 0.36x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $970 Million , which indicates 0.47x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 62.79%, outperforming the industry average of 18.91%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Palantir Technologies in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Palantir Technologies exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios of Palantir Technologies suggest that the company is trading at a premium compared to its peers in the Software industry. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate that the company may not be efficiently utilizing its resources to generate profits. On the other hand, the high revenue growth rate implies that Palantir Technologies is experiencing strong top-line expansion relative to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.