$100 Invested In Deere 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Deere (NYSE:DE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.74%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion.

Buying $100 In DE: If an investor had bought $100 of DE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $603.53 today based on a price of $471.50 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

