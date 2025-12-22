If You Invested $100 In State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.21%. Currently, State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion.

Buying $100 In XLK: If an investor had bought $100 of XLK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $223.74 today based on a price of $145.68 for XLK at the time of writing.

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.