$100 Invested In Palantir Technologies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.95%. Currently, Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion.

Buying $100 In PLTR: If an investor had bought $100 of PLTR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,859.42 today based on a price of $194.57 for PLTR at the time of writing.

Palantir Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

