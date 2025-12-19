If You Invested $100 In Seagate Technology Hldgs Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.99%. Currently, Seagate Technology Hldgs has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion.

Buying $100 In STX: If an investor had bought $100 of STX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $455.59 today based on a price of $298.94 for STX at the time of writing.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.