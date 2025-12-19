$100 Invested In Morgan Stanley 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.21%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $282.04 billion.

Buying $100 In MS: If an investor had bought $100 of MS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $643.33 today based on a price of $177.46 for MS at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.