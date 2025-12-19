December 19, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Hecla Mining Stock In The Last 5 Years

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.23%. Currently, Hecla Mining has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In HL: If an investor had bought $1000 of HL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,162.38 today based on a price of $19.77 for HL at the time of writing.

Hecla Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

