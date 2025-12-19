December 19, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sterling Infrastructure 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 34.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.54%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion.

Buying $100 In STRL: If an investor had bought $100 of STRL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,921.53 today based on a price of $309.00 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

