$1000 Invested In Freeport-McMoRan 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.57%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,597.32 today based on a price of $49.15 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

