Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lowe's Companies Stock In The Last 20 Years

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.36%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion.

Buying $100 In LOW: If an investor had bought $100 of LOW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $717.84 today based on a price of $241.01 for LOW at the time of writing.

Lowe's Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

LOWLowe's Companies Inc
