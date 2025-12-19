December 19, 2025 3:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Defiance Quantum ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.2%. Currently, Defiance Quantum ETF has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In QTUM: If an investor had bought $1000 of QTUM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,731.10 today based on a price of $109.89 for QTUM at the time of writing.

Defiance Quantum ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

QTUM Logo
QTUMDefiance Quantum ETF
$111.622.49%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved