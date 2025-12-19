Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock In The Last 5 Years

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSE:GLDM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.32%. Currently, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion.

Buying $100 In GLDM: If an investor had bought $100 of GLDM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $230.11 today based on a price of $85.97 for GLDM at the time of writing.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.