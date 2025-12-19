$100 Invested In Progressive 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.68%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion.

Buying $100 In PGR: If an investor had bought $100 of PGR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $760.62 today based on a price of $224.86 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.