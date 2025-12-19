Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 66.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 79.53%. Currently, GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVDL: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $18,650.86 today based on a price of $79.68 for NVDL at the time of writing.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

