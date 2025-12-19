Insider Selling: Amir Weiss Unloads $371K Of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Stock

Disclosed on December 18, Amir Weiss, Chief Accounting Officer at Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Weiss executed a sale of 12,300 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus with a total value of $371,504.

Monitoring the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's shares down by 1.15% at $29.97 during Friday's morning.

Get to Know Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Better

Teva Pharmaceutical, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.42% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 51.43% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.35. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 49.7 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.08 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 17.31, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

