Chief Administrative Officer Of Solaris Energy Makes $2.10M Sale

Cynthia Durrett, Chief Administrative Officer at Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI), reported an insider sell on December 18, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Durrett's decision to sell 47,011 shares of Solaris Energy was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $2,097,630.

Monitoring the market, Solaris Energy's shares up by 1.93% at $43.89 during Friday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Solaris Energy

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc provides services in the oil and gas industry. Its solutions are Solaris software suite, Fluid management system, Automated control systems, Field services, Last mile management, Wet sand solutions, Power Solutions, and Integrated wellsite solution. Its segment include Solaris Power Solutions and Solaris Logistics Solutions. It derives maximum revenue from Solaris Logistics Solutions segment.

Solaris Energy's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Solaris Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 122.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 33.38% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Solaris Energy's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.32.

Debt Management: Solaris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 45.81 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.95 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.78, Solaris Energy demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

