Chairman & CEO Of Las Vegas Sands Makes $83.39M Sale

Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO at Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), disclosed an insider sell on December 18, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Goldstein sold 1,250,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands. The total transaction amounted to $83,392,341.

Las Vegas Sands's shares are actively trading at $66.7, experiencing a down of 0.39% during Friday's morning session.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Las Vegas Sands's Finances

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 49.8% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Las Vegas Sands's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: Las Vegas Sands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.04. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 30.16 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Las Vegas Sands's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.84 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.18 reflects market recognition of Las Vegas Sands's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

