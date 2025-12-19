Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock In The Last 10 Years

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSE:FTEC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.93%. Currently, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTEC: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTEC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,670.47 today based on a price of $224.63 for FTEC at the time of writing.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

