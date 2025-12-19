Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Tesla And Competitors In Automobiles Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its primary competitors in the Automobiles industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 333.36 20.10 17.81 1.75% $3.66 $5.05 11.57% Toyota Motor Corp 9.51 1.17 0.89 2.54% $1824.36 $1968.84 8.15% General Motors Co 15.49 1.14 0.43 1.95% $5.74 $3.11 -0.34% Ferrari NV 35.38 14.91 8.01 10.42% $0.67 $0.88 7.4% Ford Motor Co 11.38 1.12 0.28 5.29% $3.67 $4.3 9.39% Li Auto Inc 14.97 1.59 0.85 -0.86% $-0.71 $4.47 -36.17% Thor Industries Inc 19.75 1.28 0.57 0.5% $0.11 $0.32 11.5% Winnebago Industries Inc 44.32 0.93 0.41 1.12% $0.04 $0.1 7.82% Workhorse Group Inc 0.07 1.44 0.34 -28.77% $-0.01 $-0.01 -4.97% Average 18.86 2.95 1.47 -0.98% $229.23 $247.75 0.35%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Tesla, the following trends become evident:

At 333.36 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 17.68x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 20.1 relative to the industry average by 6.81x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 17.81 , which is 12.12x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.75% that is 2.73% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.66 Billion , which is 0.02x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $5.05 Billion , which indicates 0.02x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 11.57%, which surpasses the industry average of 0.35%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Tesla with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Among its top 4 peers, Tesla has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that Tesla is relatively overvalued compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth indicate strong profitability and potential for future growth. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit figures may raise concerns about Tesla's operational efficiency and cost management compared to industry competitors.

