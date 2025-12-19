Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning iShares Silver Trust Stock In The Last 5 Years

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.42%. Currently, iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion.

Buying $100 In SLV: If an investor had bought $100 of SLV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $243.31 today based on a price of $59.71 for SLV at the time of writing.

iShares Silver Trust's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.