$1000 Invested In Coca-Cola Consolidated 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.61%. Currently, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In COKE: If an investor had bought $1000 of COKE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,023.81 today based on a price of $166.25 for COKE at the time of writing.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.