December 18, 2025

Here's How Much $100 Invested In KLA 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.33%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $160.61 billion.

Buying $100 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $100 of KLAC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,445.76 today based on a price of $1222.39 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

